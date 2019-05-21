LETTER: Phase out Ben Isitt, not horse-drawn carriages

Coun. Ben Isitt wants to kill the horse-drawn carriage trade in Victoria, which in all likelihood also will mean killing the horses currently pulling these carriages.
Isitt and Jordan Reichert of the Victoria Horse Alliance are sadly misguided in their efforts.
Visitors to Victoria do not want to tour the city in an e-vehicle such as a Nissan Leaf – no, they want the tour in a horse-drawn carriage. I have no doubt that the working horses are well treated and well looked after.
Rather than phase out the carriage trade by 2023, perhaps the voters should phase out Isitt’s tenure on council by the next municipal election.
Roel Hurkens
Victoria