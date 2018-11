A recent article outlined the aspirations of Coun. Colin Plant to Chair the CRD, for which I credit him.

However, what troubles me as a taxpayer, is how efficiently he can do this job. He is a full time drama teacher at 40 hours a week, a councillor at an expected 25 hours a week and a potential CRD director at 15 hours a week.

Plus, Plant’s a family man with four sons. He must be superman.

Anthony Rose

Saanich