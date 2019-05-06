LETTER: Police face dangers everyday

Police officers are doing their job, protecting us from people with guns and evading arrest.

READ ALSO: Police actions under investigation following Langford arrest

Every time a police officer turns up for duty, they are unaware of what dangers lay ahead. These people put their lives on the line for us. rescue us from any danger and ensure that we enjoy a peaceful and protected existence.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Police call Happy Valley shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident

If confronted with danger, these officers have about one tenth of a second to decide a life or death situation.

READ ALSO: Cops are people too: looking at the heart and head behind the badge

I trust the IIO investigations will realize the high value we place on these officers and not waste their time mulling over if they can find fault.

For my part, I thank all members of the RCMP for their service and the great job they do.

Paul Collins

Langford

Previous story
Peanut allergies: Research shows ‘oral immunotherapy’ is safe for preschoolers

Just Posted

VIDEO: Partial collapse as fire ravages empty Victoria building

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Victoria police seek man on warrants related to threats and short-term rental damage

Warrants involve a series of investigations of theft from and damage to rental accommodations

Spill into Saanich’s Colquitz River could kill future Salmon runs

Students releasing Coho fry observed the effects of the spill

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Fire crews deal with gas line hit in Oak Bay

FortisBC on scene as traffic re-routed in 600 block of Oliver Street

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

WATCH: Helicopters airlift trash from slopes near Parksville

Rotary Club of Parksville AM members, volunteers continue cleanup efforts

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

Most Read