LETTER: Police face dangers everyday

Police officers are doing their job, protecting us from people with guns and evading arrest.

Every time a police officer turns up for duty, they are unaware of what dangers lay ahead. These people put their lives on the line for us. rescue us from any danger and ensure that we enjoy a peaceful and protected existence.

If confronted with danger, these officers have about one tenth of a second to decide a life or death situation.

I trust the IIO investigations will realize the high value we place on these officers and not waste their time mulling over if they can find fault.

For my part, I thank all members of the RCMP for their service and the great job they do.

Paul Collins

Langford