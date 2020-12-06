LETTER: Police target parties over protests

I was reading your story online about VicPD breaking up parties and handing out stiff fines.

Let me be clear, I totally agree that these Covidiots need to be held to account and actually should get an old-fashioned beating. My question is though, why when mobs run around destroying public and private property, blocking roads, threatening and intimidating people, the police and officials do next to nothing? For example how many fines, charges or arrests were made at the Legislature protests?

Ken Landrock

Smithers