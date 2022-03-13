LETTER: Potholes are no laughing matter

After spending $1,567.38 on two new struts and shock absorbers – the bill is going to council – it was a reminder that potholes are no joke.

The guys fixing the potholes on our road have completely disappeared and I have no idea when they’re going to resurface. You would have thought after legalizing cannabis, governments would use the taxes to repair Blanshard Street and call it an ‘operation pothole.’

Renaming streets seems to be in vogue these days, how about filling the Shelbourne Street potholes with ice cream, and calling it ‘Rocky Road’? If you’ve just had your wheel alignment after driving Prospect Place, let me fix that. In our neighbourhood we used to drive on the left side of the road and now we drive on what’s left of the road.

As they put finishing touches on pre-election budgets, councils need to be reminded that the pothole problem is getting crater and crater.

Stan Bartlett, Vice Chair

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria