LETTER: Pro representation will bring a voice to rural voters

In “Your View” a reader wrote apparently in support of the awful First Past the Post system, erroneously claiming “urban centers are too easily mislead by media or propaganda”.

Urban centers tend to have more diverse opinions, thought, discussion, and media choices. It is the rural centers that, being isolated, tend to be less informed and are more easily manipulated, not the other way around.

Proportional representation is the only way everyone’s vote matters. Canada has seen too many majority governments elected by a minority. The government is supposed to represent the people, not act like dictators that won the election lottery. Nobody who leaves FPTP ever wants to go back.

An as far as wolf culls go – mankind has wiped out 60 per cent of earth’s wild and marine life in just the last 40 years. Isn’t that enough?

Jerry Haustien

Langford

Previous story
PETER DOLEZAL: Equity markets – stumbles and challenges
Next story
LETTER: Don’t fall victim to the shiny trap of PR

Just Posted

Horse-drawn sleigh rides come to Victoria this holiday season

Traditional sleigh with snow runners modified for city streets

Search areas identified for missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff

A new witness has sparked the need for a dog search for a woman who went missing six years ago

Victoria council proposes five affordable housing strategies

The newly established council want to take ‘bold action’ against the housing crisis

New ALR legislation targets speculation, leaves farmland for farming

Agriculture minister Lana Popham introduced Bill 52 in legislature, Monday

Democrats Abroad to host election results screening in Victoria

Gathering at Sticky Wicket on Douglas begins at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

Senior who died in highway crash on Vancouver Island turned in front of oncoming traffic

RCMP say woman who died was from the Nanaimo area and was in her 80s

Revamped animal cruelty laws insufficient, say Island advocates

Liberals tabled Bill C-84 in October

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Most Read