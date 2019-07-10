LETTER: Proposed Spectrum field should accommodate multiple sports

Re: School board staff to shine light on proposed STAR rink Saanich.

Although the picture accompanying the article was quite small, it would appear to me that the proposed artificial playing fields have been lined for only two sports, soccer and football.

I trust that the staff plan underway will take into account that SD 61 supports a number of field sports, and that they too should be accommodated.

I’m more than a little concerned that some community sports associations with deeper pockets than others might dictate exclusive use of public school grounds with sport-specific facilities.

SD 61 would not contemplate a new gymnasium for basketball without adding volleyball and badminton courts, why would we develop synthetic turf fields without lines for a mix of other sports?

Lorne Carnes

Saanich