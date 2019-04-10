LETTER: Protecting trees falls on all of us

The reported and know benefits of trees in urban areas is well documented. They provide a wide range of environmental and economic services that improve the livability of urban areas and contribute to climate change mitigation.
There is evidence that trees make people happier, healthier and wealthier. They provide shelter and food for wildlife, grow roots that absorb nutrients and create spaces for air and water to infiltrate the soil and prevent erosion.
Trees are located in neighborhoods along sidewalks, around buildings, in green spaces and parks and on private property.
The town is now developing an Urban Forest strategy, to their credit, and have asked for input from the public many times. They will be implementing many of the recommendations from this study.
It is important for us all to know that we can take some responsibility too. If you own a property and you have room for some trees to enhance the appearance of your yards and want to increase the tree canopy in Sidney, then you can plant some trees. Don’t just say the town should plant trees, you can as well. Trees absorb carbon and return oxygen to us humans. We all benefit.
I am hoping our town will have a Tree Appreciation Day, in the future, like other communities have done on the Island. It will involve volunteers and concerned groups and families.
With so much development happening in Sidney many trees are being removed, so lets all do our bit to replace or protect trees.
Lynda Comber
Sidney