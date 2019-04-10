LETTER: Protecting trees falls on all of us

The reported and know benefits of trees in urban areas is well documented. They provide a wide range of environmental and economic services that improve the livability of urban areas and contribute to climate change mitigation.

READ MORE: Trees Matter Network pushes planting on National Tree Day

There is evidence that trees make people happier, healthier and wealthier. They provide shelter and food for wildlife, grow roots that absorb nutrients and create spaces for air and water to infiltrate the soil and prevent erosion.

Trees are located in neighborhoods along sidewalks, around buildings, in green spaces and parks and on private property.

The town is now developing an Urban Forest strategy, to their credit, and have asked for input from the public many times. They will be implementing many of the recommendations from this study.

It is important for us all to know that we can take some responsibility too. If you own a property and you have room for some trees to enhance the appearance of your yards and want to increase the tree canopy in Sidney, then you can plant some trees. Don’t just say the town should plant trees, you can as well. Trees absorb carbon and return oxygen to us humans. We all benefit.

READ MORE: Over two dozen Garry oaks planted in Oak Bay last year

I am hoping our town will have a Tree Appreciation Day, in the future, like other communities have done on the Island. It will involve volunteers and concerned groups and families.

READ MORE: Victoria celebrates Tree Appreciation Day in Beacon Hill Park

On March 30, the Green Team from Victoria, along with volunteers, will be gathering at the end of Third on Robert’s Bay to pull invasive ivy that has overgrown in that area. Come and help, wear appropriate clothing, bring equipment if you have any. There will be some there for you to use and they are supplying refreshments. It starts at 9:30. Forms are there for you to fill in if you haven’t registered yet.

With so much development happening in Sidney many trees are being removed, so lets all do our bit to replace or protect trees.

READ MORE: Sidney council seeks to renegotiate purchase agreement to downtown properties

Lynda Comber

Sidney