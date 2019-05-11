LETTER: Protesters work against freedom

Letter writer David King acts against freedom by urging initiation of force.

READ ALSO: Protests are the basis of freedom

His protesters work against freedom by attempting mob rule.

They invade businesses and damage property. They delay journeys to work by blocking sidewalks and traffic.

We depend on our mind for survival, figuring out actions to sustain our lives.

Initiation of force is the one thing that stops use of our mind, by preventing action for our own life.

David King commits the fallacy of thinking the courage to act justifies imposing his own views on other people and it’s clearly not a path to freedom.

I ask him to look in his mirror and ask why he urges behaving against the lives of other people.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich

