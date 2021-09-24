Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Questions surround Amazon warehouse

After reading the article on the impact of the new Amazon warehouse to GHG emissions and traffic congestion (PNR Sept. 16), I have a few questions that I’m pretty sure Amazon could answer (this obviously being one of many distribution centres).

How many trucks will be arriving and departing over a 24-hour period? What types of vehicles will be coming and going, vans, semi-trailers? What are the hours of operation? What is the area that the “last mile distribution centre” will deliver to?

Don Hermanson

North Saanich

