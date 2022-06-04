LETTER: Raising the political bar

Re: Elizabeth May sponsors petition advocating public nudity (May 19). My sympathies go out to Ms. May and all of her supporters. Whereas at one point, Ms. May may have had the best intentions to raise the political bar, it must now take a lot of squirming to keep under a bar that has fallen so stiflingly low.

Not to worry though, with enough courage, prayer, perseverance and hard work, it is still possible to recognize the truth, honour, goodness and decency that abounds, can be found and built up so as to raise that bar once again.

Mary Moreau

Sidney