LETTER: Rant better left unpublished

Re: the letter ‘Mayor should do his homework’ in the Dec. 29 Peninsula News Review. Everybody goes through bad times, times when everything goes wrong. And don’t we all react by indulging in a rant?

And when someone rants, wouldn’t it be kindest to listen, commiserate, help? Isn’t it wrong to expose another person as sore loser, letting all the world scoff?

To me, your publishing of Murray Weisenburger’s rant is akin to kicking a dog when he’s already down, mean spirited.

Susan Wells

North Saanich

