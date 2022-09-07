Letter: Reader wants referendum on Lions club park proposal

LETTER SIG

Re: John Phillips Memorial Park proposal

I have lived on Townsend Road for more than 30 years, and my property once backed onto a golf course.

The time came when the course owner wanted to go against the covenant that was in place that the land was always to be used for recreational purposes (i.e. a park or similar use).

I canvassed nearby neighbourhoods to see if people agreed to respect the covenant and keep the golf course, and the overwhelming answer was yes. The council listened politely and ignored these wishes – about half the land was turned into a park while the rest was developed into housing.

The parcel south of Otter Point Road was lost to development. Apparently, the word covenant has no meaning.

Now the Sooke Lions Club and a developer are intent on chewing up most of the rest of this jewel in the centre of town.

How about a well-advertised referendum on the Lions’ proposal as the development underway is a done deal.

Norm Slater

Sooke


