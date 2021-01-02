Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Reality of COVID still not sinking in with some

It was back in late January or early February 2020 that COVID-19 raised its ugly head, and by the end of March we were wearing masks, lining up at stores, scrambling for hand sanitizer and generally adapting to a new world order laced with sickness and death.

Since that time we have seen some success flattening the curve only to give up well-won ground on COVID-19 but are now in the most deadly and uncontrolled phase of this pandemic which will make many more ill, leave many more with lifelong conditions with unknowable outcomes as they age and of course will see many more families grieve the loss of loved ones as they pass before we get on top of this disease.

The advent of the vaccines is indeed a wonderful thing that science has produced and now we have three approved vaccines around the world that can be trusted but this is far from over.

B.C. has a population of five million so if we assume 80 per cent will take the vaccine this means we will have to administer eight million doses in B.C.

If we assume 100,000 doses a week it will take 80 weeks or 1.54 years to get everyone done. That is mid-July 2022.

All that said, one would reasonably think therefore the people in Sidney and environs would have learned by now to wear masks, social distance, use sanitizer and avoid large crowds.

For the most part, I would say we have but there are those who are too consumed by their own needs and desires to pay attention so the spread will go on.

Recently while walking on Beacon between 5th and 4th I waited – in accordance with the signageposted at both ends of this passage – while a young lady exited from under the scaffolding over the sidewalk at the corner of 4th and Beacon.

As I entered a clear passage two women with their dogs crossed 4th chatting away, never checked for cars in the intersection and just carried on into the passage way oblivious to the signage and anyone coming their way. They, to me, illustrated the reason we have this outbreak. Selfish, inattentive behaviours with no thought to the impact potential of their actions.

I accosted these two who did reverse and wait. As I passed the comment was, “Sorry I forgot.” Nine months into this pandemic, “Sorry I forgot” doesn’t cut it.

At this point in time you should not have to be told to pay attention. You should not need to be reminded to social distance. You should not have to be told to put on your mask.

Every minute you are out and about in public is a time you need to be on full alert, be fully aware of your surroundings and keep your distance.

If you want to go for walk with your friends and take the dog, please do it on the side streets and not on the congested streets of downtown Sidney.

Alex Currie

North Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MP REPORT: Reflecting on 2020 – new words, old words and next words
Next story
MAYOR’S REPORT: Langford shows its strength and dedication

Just Posted

Sharon Lam has been using art to heal since her mother passed away from cancer in December 2019. (Courtesy of Sharon Lam)
Saanich artist uses drawing to heal from mother’s death

Sharon Lam launched her art business in September

A previous Saanich Peninsula Arts and Crafts Society Spring Show exhibition space. Organizers are hopeful their 2021 show will happen at the Mary Winspear Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Peninsula artists plan pandemic-friendly spring art show

Annual SPAC show set to return to Mary Winspear Centre for 2021

Victoria police were busy New Year’s Eve breaking up gatherings, attending to an assault and issuing a man three fines for failing to comply with COVID-19 measures. (Black Press Media file photo)
Parties, an assault and a belligerent man: Victoria police kept busy New Year’s Eve

VicPD responded to 102 calls for service Dec. 31

Demonstrators gather at the BC Legislature in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Feb. 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top stories in Victoria for 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Victoria News readers over the past year

Oak Bay United Church stepped back from a proposal for a rental housing development on the Granite Street property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Looking back at the top Oak Bay stories of 2020

Five stories that captured the interest of Oak Bay News readers over the past year

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach. (Google photo)
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

46-year-old victim recovering after incident in Qualicum Beach

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Flames shot out of a window on the fourth floor of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon. Several people were injured in the fire. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
One dead following apartment fire in Duncan New Year’s Eve

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed that one person has died following… Continue reading

Most Read