LETTER: Removal of horse-drawn carriages will hurt business

Once again, we see the current administration doing its best to destroy the rich heritage of our city.

This time, we see the proposed elimination of horse drawn carriages. The proposal was forwarded by Ben Isitt, and if I remember correctly, he earlier proposed the elimination of Christmas decorations in the downtown core.

All of the rich history and traditions within Victoria are aimed at the tourist industry. Without tourists, many of the stores and restaurants will be forced to close. Think about the jobs and tax money connected to the tourist industry.

It is time for the business community in Victoria to stand up and say enough. The current administration has given very little thought as to the effect that their decisions will have on the business community and the rich cultural values that a part of Victoria.

Henry Fox

Victoria