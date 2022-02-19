LETTER: Reopen Government Street to cruise ship traffic

I absolutely agree with Victoria Couns. Stephen Andrew and Geoff Young on cruise ship shuttle buses. We should go back to the traditional route. Government Street needs to be reopened permanently.

The Inner Harbour is the heart and best face of our city. That’s where visitors should go.

The neighbourhood and businesses there have been built for and oriented to these visitors. Relocating the visitors will not only destroy these businesses but also under-serve our visitors.

This is an obvious lose-lose that can easily be avoided.

Bart Reed

Oak Bay