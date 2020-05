Re: New rules for barbers and stylists give rise to anxiety

Kane McHugh makes valid points about the health risks for barbers and stylists. Are we putting one group at risk for the benefit of others? Appearance is only a matter of mental health and influence. Long hair and visible roots are of no consequence compared to a human life.

Perhaps salons should stay closed unless there are enough N95 masks to protect the workers. Has Worksafe BC addressed this matter?

Alanne Gibson

Oak Bay