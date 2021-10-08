Community consultation has been held at Sidney’s Beacon Park around the future of Beacon Wharf. (Black Press Media file photo)

LETTER: Resident underwhelmed by wharf consultation

Last week I attended one of the consultation events at the seaside bandshell in Sidney.

There was a member of council and a senior administrator present and it was clear from their responses to my questions – and to those of several community members there – that they had already decided the wharf had to be removed and replaced by a floating ‘pier’ or done away with completely. Neither of Sidney’s town representatives were interested in hearing contrary points of view or suggestions. So much for ‘consultation!’

Adrian Kershaw

Sidney

