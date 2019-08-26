Letter: Residnets make one last attempt to save historic Oak Bay carriage house

A group of Oak Bay citizens are making a last-minute attempt at saving the derelict and rundown carriage house at 1561 York Place in Oak Bay. The owner has made significant attempts to give the carriage house away and it is now slated for demolition. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

It is hoped that the Annandale Carriage House, pending permission to move it to a municipally owned property, can now be saved for future use by Oak Bay citizens.

Recently a group of concerned Oak Bay residents met to discuss the many ways this prime example of Oak Bay’s past can be adapted for all ages to enjoy.

With our well-known enthusiasm and support for good causes, this group has confidence in the many persons waiting in the wings to see and help this venture come to fruition.

Watch for progress being made in way of volunteers, supporters, ideas, etc. Please join us and perk up your winter doldrums. You are invited to contact me at elizabeth.peter@shaw.ca. As I do not return emails, please share your phone number with me.

I look forward to sharing with you.

Elizabeth Campbell

Oak Bay