LETTER: Richardson resident says McNeill unsafe for biking

Richardson resident says McNeill unsafe for biking

I live in the block featured in the Oak Bay News’ story ‘What’s free parking really worth in Victoria’ on Dec. 17, and am surprised at Lorne Daniel’s statement about McNeill Avenue in Oak Bay.

There most definitely is not “a lot of space” for bike lanes. With vehicles parked on either side of that road, there is barely enough room for even two small moving cars to pass. McNeill is much narrower than Richardson Street.

Yes, a significant number of cyclists use Richardson from Foul Bay Road to Cook Street. There is ample room for parked cars, two lanes of traffic plus bicycles, at least from Foul Bay to Moss Street. From Moss to Cook, Richardson narrows but parking is allowed only on one side. I ride the route a couple of times a week and consider it safe. I rarely ride McNeill because of its limited width.

And given a speed limit of 40 kph, I consider Richardson an ideal “shared” traffic route. Note, however, that vehicle speeds, through the section referenced in your item, are often greater than 40 – it’s downhill from Foul Bay.

Some motorists may be annoyed with cyclists on Richardson, especially when two ride side-by-side in a traffic lane; that is poor etiquette on the cyclists part.

Mike Ketteringham

Victoria

