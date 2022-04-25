LETTER: Road project a waste of money

I was a road and paving foreman for the Department of Highways. I was also an equipment operator.

How will the Transportation Ministry straighten out the new section of road between Connie and Glinz Lake Road? Why is it trying to make the old horse and wagon road to Sooke into a four-lane highway?

When I was with the Department of Highways in Langford in the 1980s, where the four lanes stopped, it was because the government said it ran out of money. The road where it stopped was to go straight up the hill and four-lane to Saseenos. They said they would finish the four-lane when they got the rest of the money.

The left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. I never say such a waste of money.

Gordon Stewart

Otter Point



Letter to the Editor