LETTER: Route to Billings Spit a mess

Reader says area unsanitary and vermin-infested

LETTER SIG

I recently saw a large group of young children on a school trip that walked down from Saseenos elementary school to the beach at Billings Spit. They accessed the park on Billings Spit. After they went through, I followed and was appalled at what I saw.

It was disgusting with all the human feces and toilet paper everywhere, including the road and trails to access the beach. Some of the children had walked through it without even realizing it.

This is an absolute disgrace, and many neighbours and I have emailed, phoned and even attended district council meetings to express our concerns. The district has yet to respond or take any action to protect the residents, and our children, from filth.

Let me remind you about the pandemic and the need for hygiene in all our lives. This park is unsanitary and vermin-infested, and it is this way as a result of overuse and being completely ignored by the district.

This is not the 19th century. Diseases such as dysentery, diphtheria, typhoid, croup, bronchitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and skin diseases such as scabies and ringworm are associated with filth, not to ignore Covid.

What is it going to take to convince the district that this is an urgent matter that has been ignored? Do we have to hire lawyers, take pictures, and go to the media? See for yourself what we live around.

I am tired of writing letters and calling bylaw enforcement. Nothing ever gets done – ever!

We live in a modern society, and we know better. Ignoring the situation will only add frustration and eventually fuel anger.

We have the right to live in an environment that keeps us safe and healthy, not risky and exposed to disease.

Matt Mortenson

Sooke


Letter to the Editor

