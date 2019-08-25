LETTER: Saanich council is distracted from governing

Re: Saanich resident calls for gas leaf blower ban. Teale Phelps Bondaroff’s distraction of council from its crucial task of budgeting omits that landscaping blowers also put dust into the air. Many landscaping contractors are too cheap and lazy to use vacuums.

And Coun. Colin Plant distracts himself and others by playing stumbling do-gooder over motor vehicles idling in drive-through service lanes, never mind the far larger amount of idling in traffic lineups on Saanich streets – despite CRD’s law against idling.

There’s sure a lot of grandstanding about these days. There’s a federal election looming – though in Victoria that backfired on Coun. Ben Isitt as people saw how troubled his beliefs are.

There is another law not enforced by the irresponsible government of Saanich, a noise bylaw that might stop truckers who use their compression brake on short hills that aren’t very steep. Saanich is eager to play do-gooder but not actually do good for honest humans.

Some people elected a council that can’t pay attention to basics and can’t even run a meeting any better than the last bunch.

Given the beliefs of several council members as evidenced in their behaviour, I urge voters to reject the neo-Marxist parties in the coming federal election.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich