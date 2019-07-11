LETTER: Saanich shows no signs of removing derelict boat in the Gorge

I was interested to see, in a recent issue of the Saanich News, Colin Plant, as chair of the Capital Regional District’s board, appealing for the public to alert the CRD to derelict boats, “so we can potentially remove and dispose of it safely.”

READ ALSO: Regional district asks public to help spy sunken ships across Greater Victoria and beyond

I guess the key word is potentially. Plant’s other hat is as a member of Saanich council, which has failed to remove an abandoned boat which has been sitting in the Gorge, off Curtis Point, for upwards of nine months.

READ ALSO: Saanich accused of abandoning community over derelict boat

Granted, the Gorge, is a complex jurisdiction. But it is puzzling to know why boats can be removed from Cadboro Bay, an equally complex jurisdiction, but not from the Gorge.

READ ALSO: Owner of beached Oak Bay boat hopes to remove it in June

Perhaps someone from Saanich council would care to explain this to us swimmers, who look likely to be inhaling toxic emanations from this boat for yet another season.

Dr. Chris Bullock

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Duplexes fill a need in the community
Next story
LETTER: Duplexes could lead to strata evictions

Just Posted

Greater Victoria internet safety company warns public about spike in catfishing, sextortion scams

Young males being targeted through social media, scammers demanding money

Saanich to review ruling on Victoria plastic bag ban

B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled against City of Victoria bylaw

BC Ferries service contract included added funds for fare affordability, added routes

Province commits $32.5 million more in annual funding

UPDATE: City to look at options after BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

District of Saanich staff will move into old Emily Carr library branch building in 2020

Work has begun to removed hazardous materials and prepare the building for renovations

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Update: Canada post responds after Vernon woman’s Red Dress movement interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Emma Banner’s off-centre style woodwork on display at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Art show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Most Read