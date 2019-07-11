LETTER: Saanich shows no signs of removing derelict boat in the Gorge

I was interested to see, in a recent issue of the Saanich News, Colin Plant, as chair of the Capital Regional District’s board, appealing for the public to alert the CRD to derelict boats, “so we can potentially remove and dispose of it safely.”

READ ALSO: Regional district asks public to help spy sunken ships across Greater Victoria and beyond

I guess the key word is potentially. Plant’s other hat is as a member of Saanich council, which has failed to remove an abandoned boat which has been sitting in the Gorge, off Curtis Point, for upwards of nine months.

READ ALSO: Saanich accused of abandoning community over derelict boat

Granted, the Gorge, is a complex jurisdiction. But it is puzzling to know why boats can be removed from Cadboro Bay, an equally complex jurisdiction, but not from the Gorge.

READ ALSO: Owner of beached Oak Bay boat hopes to remove it in June

Perhaps someone from Saanich council would care to explain this to us swimmers, who look likely to be inhaling toxic emanations from this boat for yet another season.

Dr. Chris Bullock

Saanich