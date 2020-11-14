LETTER: Saanich staff go above and beyond

I invite Saanich residents to join me in expressing gratitude to Saanich staff for their incredible work during this pandemic.

While COVID-19 has affected so many aspects of our lives, I have been so impressed by how district staff have gone to great effort to create some normalcy in this difficult year. There are a few standout examples that highlighted these efforts for me.

Over the summer Saanich held pop-up concerts in our parks when the treasured Music in the Park gatherings weren’t possible. A re-imagined Lantern Festival gave us a drive/walk thru experience with the community atmosphere we have been craving. Tree Appreciation Day went ahead with limited pre-registered participants, digging and planting while physically distanced. A great deal of thought and effort has gone into the reopening of recreation facilities and programs that follow COVID restrictions, allowing users to enjoy physical activity and a return to healthy routines while ensuring we stay safe.

This is, of course, in addition to the too-often-overlooked work that crews do every day to serve our neighbourhoods with street improvements, park and trail upgrades, waste collection and water services that have continued without interruption.

Thank you, Saanich staff. My family so appreciates your creative and thoughtful work that means we can maintain connections with our neighbours, take part in healthy activities and enjoy this great community.

Dean Murdock

Saanich