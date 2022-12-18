letter

LETTER: Schedule shift a better route to savings

As I drive the Pat Bay I continue to shake my head at the $7.8 million spent to extend the off-ramps by 100 metres and build bus stops at Mount Newton Cross Road such that BC Transit buses can escape the traffic sooner at peak times.

The simpler solution was to tell BC Transit to schedule their buses from Swartz Bay 15 minutes later than currently following the arrival of the ferries. Money was spent that could have done more good.

So, to Sidney, North Saanich and the Victoria Airport Authority, save $6.4 million at Amazon. Put in a traffic light.

Depending on circumstance, this can be done for about $400,000 and use the $6 million saved for more worthy purposes.

Alex Currie

North Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Complimentary hat spreads Christmas spirit

Just Posted

North Saanich Mayor Peter Jones says he has no doubt about his mandate to change the OCP process. (District of North Saanich/Submitted)
North Saanich mayor derides claims his mandate isn’t ‘legitimate’

The Oak Bay Recreation Centre is a hub of activity, including free community events on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kick off 2023 with an Oak Bay neighbourhood walk

A thin layer of snow has settled down on Sidney, including these buildings in the downtown core. (Wolf Depner/News)
Snow settling down on Saanich Peninsula with more in the forecast for Greater Victoria

Guests at a renaming ceremony for new Dr. Lloyd Morin Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning included president Dr. Lane Trotter. Morin served as the college’s second president in 1978 and is the only surviving member of the original administration council. (Courtesy of Camosun College)
A founding leader of Saanich’s Camosun College recognized in renamed facility

Pop-up banner image