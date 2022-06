A delightful installation piece has recently been placed in Causton’s Green and we couldn’t be more pleased. The sculpture offers a sense of reverence; it feels peaceful and respectful as it stands between two ancient Garry oak trees. It suits the space perfectly.

There is nothing to identify it yet, nonetheless, we thank the artist and the generosity of the District of Oak Bay for sharing it.

James Guzzo & Eliza Rosewylder

Oak Bay