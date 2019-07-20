LETTER: Sculpture represents inclusivity

Re: Make public art accessible to all

I am the sculptor who created ‘M’akhotso Mother of Peace, and sculpted her to life size in order for her to be accessible for both children and adults alike.

I wanted everyone to be able to see her expression. She is about immigration, and the hopes and dreams that drive people to leave their homelands in order to find peace.

She’s also about the challenges that those people face in fitting in to a new country, and how we can help by offering friendship and welcoming them into our communities.

She was designed with the utmost of care so that she would not be a danger to anyone. The “Do Not Touch or Climb” sign was put there, because some children were trying to compare their height to hers and were standing on her feet and bronze base, which could be scratched with dirty shoes.

People have been otherwise very respectful and have frequently written thanking me for her, and expressing their appreciation for her message.

She will hopefully be purchased for the people of Oak Bay to enjoy for many years to come and to remember that Nils Jensen was an extraordinary immigrant, who did much for our community.

He loved this sculpture, and hoped that it would become his legacy piece.

Linda Lindsay

Oak Bay

