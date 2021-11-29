Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Selwyn Road covenant should be preserved

Regarding your story about the 2684 Selwyn Rd. covenant: it is important to note, and should have been included in the story, that the original owner, Douglas Jennings, was a decorated veteran. Sgt. Jennings lived on Selwyn Road since 1964 and placed two covenants on his property, once in 1998 and the latest one in 2002.

He entrusted his land to the church, and for The Land Conservancy (TLC) and City of Langford to uphold their responsibilities to protect the properties, regardless of the owner. Thankfully the City of Langford did not choose to remove the covenant. The TLC is re-reviewing the covenant and it is not known if they will support removing it or not.

Why the TLC is even suggesting supporting the removal of the covenant is beyond me. They were entrusted to uphold it by Sgt Jennings. How many more properties have they been asked to take care of but then have removed the covenant on years later? This is not something that should be ignored by the public or the supporters/board of the TLC.

Colette Miller

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Victoria on the road to ruin
Next story
MALCOLMSON: Province expects feds to ‘make our application a priority’ on safe supply

Just Posted

A dead great horned owl found outside of the Ministry of Environment sparked more calls to permanently ban rodenticides. (Photo courtesy of Deanna Pfeifer)
Saanich owl advocate calls for permanent rodenticide ban after collecting another dead bird

Officers with the West Shore RCMP check tire types and tread depths on Nov. 25 in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP issues 8 warnings over winter tires on Langford roadway

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATED: Flood watch for all of Vancouver Island as heavy rain set to return tonight

Emma Fillipoff was last seen in Victoria Nov. 29, 2012. (Courtesy VicPD)
Nine years later, search continues for missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff