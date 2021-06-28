Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Senior pet owners deserve better access to Cadboro Bay

I want to bring to your attention the recent decision by Saanich related to dogs in Cadboro Bay Gyro Park.

Saanich has recently (May 2021) voted to allow leashed dogs on selected pathways in Gyro Park. This was an important vote because it allows the community (primarily seniors) to walk safely with their dogs, and at the same time, families with kids do not feel threatened by dogs. In a period in which seniors are already confined to their homes because of COVID-19 issues, the ability to walk their dog and talk with other seniors is essential for their mental and physical health.

However, Saanich disagrees with this. Saanich very recently (June 2021) changed their mind, and now after 9 a.m., leashed dogs are not allowed to walk on the cement pathway in Gyro Park. This means that seniors now have to walk with their dogs to the end of Cadboro Bay beach (toward Tudor Avenue), go up the road using a narrow path (full of large logs), and walk on the road back to Cadboro Bay Village (there is no sidewalk).

I am not a senior, but I have witnessed this. It was sad to talk with the seniors and hear from them that a Saanich supervisor at Gyro Park told them that they could not walk their leashed dogs to go home.

Is Saanich trying to punish the seniors and others in the community who peacefully use Gyro Park and Cadboro Bay beach? In the middle of a global pandemic, Saanich decided that their priority is to forbid leashed dogs to walk on a cement pathway. That is a decision that does not build a community.

Maycira Costa

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Tree replacement must be part of Elk Lake development
Next story
LETTER: Ancient forests must be protected

Just Posted

BC Hydro is responding to two power outages in the City of Victoria including the downtown core. (Screencap/BC Hydro).
Power outage in downtown Victoria

Lucia (Stqwal) Bartleman has been appointed as an Indigenous patient navigator at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital following a report that found Indigenous-specific racism to be widespread in B.C.’s healthcare system. (Island Health/Vimeo)
Indigenous patient navigator appointed to Saanich Peninsula Hospital following racism probe

(John McKinley file photo)
Vancouver Island smacked hard with record-breaking heat hammer

Island Health is rescheduling vaccine appointments in Langford, Esquimalt and Gabriola Island Monday as Environment Canada forecasts record-breaking heat for the region. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health closing some Greater Victoria vaccine clinics Monday due to heat