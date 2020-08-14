LETTER: Shelter would change neighbourhood’s character

I am writing to express concern about the possibility of the Oak Bay Lodge being turned into a homeless shelter, temporarily or otherwise.

It is bewildering that people in a trusted position of authority would consider placing a hub for high-risk behaviour literally adjacent to a school and day care.

The suggestion by Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps that Oak Bay residents should “do their part” by putting children and youth at risk is irresponsible and not supported by Oak Bay constituents. It is the duty of the mayor and council of Oak Bay to actively oppose this proposal and not placidly accept it for consideration.

The people pushing these decisions will not be the individuals living the fallout of the obvious consequences. Having their young exposed to an increase of crime and public drug use is a living nightmare for every parent.

Changing the neighbourhood in such an unsafe way will have quick and vast collateral damage and unintended consequences for the community, residents, and businesses at large. I strongly believe my concern is shared by any informed Oak Bay resident.

Carolyn Jean

Oak Bay