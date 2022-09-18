Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Sidney council should pump brakes on roundabout commitment

In the Sept. 8 PNR Richard Novek expressed disappointment that North Saanich council voted to limit their commitment to the Galoran roundabout project. It is true that in an inflationary world, post-COVID or otherwise, construction projects can see price fluctuations.

I recommend reading the staff report to Sidney council of June 16, 2020 on the Community Safety Building (CSB) project. The original budget of $10 million ended in a final project cost of $16.84 million. There were many ‘fluctuations’ including positive contributions from BC Ambulance and CREST as well as a windfall for the then council of $5 million from the sale of the old firehall.

In the end the town, actually taxpayers, borrowed only $6 million and not $6.3 million. It was a wild financial ride and the staff made an excellent recommendation in that report. “The next time we build a large structure, the site should be secured, the project fully designed, and all necessary agreements in place prior to going out to tender. And if the market is not favourable, delay the project.”

Those criteria are not met when considering the proposed roundabout and there is no absolute time pressure to build it. With Amazon about to open it will be a ‘nice to have’ but in these comparably unpredictable times for costs and interest rates I applaud North Saanich for not offering a blank cheque on taxpayers’ behalf.

The positive contributions that rescued the CSB project are not on the horizon. Conditions have changed since Sidney council committed and I encourage them to think carefully. I believe they should adopt an exposure limit and involve the public in the borrowing decision, something the then council did not do for the CSB project.

I believe Mr. Novek is running to be a member of the next Sidney council, the one that will make the final decision on financing this project. I would ask him to learn from the history of the council prior to the current one. We do not “expect the pace of development to continue” at any price.

David Calveley

Sidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Ukrainian refugees in need of support

Just Posted

From left: Adena Waffle, Angie Chan, Helen Van Alstine, Pat Montgomery, Winnie Lee, Don Ross, Amber Reis. The group all played roles in creating and raffling off a quilt which raised more than $18,000 for a pilot program which will help Ukrainian newcomers find housing in Greater Victoria. (Courtesy of Tapestry Victoria Harbour)
Victoria quilters raise $18k for Ukrainian newcomers

NEW CUTLINE Sooke Animal Food & Rescue Society is moving to a farm near port Renfrew, but will continue to assist abandoned cats in Sooke. (Contributed - SAFARS)
Sooke animal rescue group on the move

Jim Steen waves to the cheering crowd during the final race night at the Westshore Motorsports Park Saturday, Sept. 17, as the track shuts down permanently. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Checkered flag waves for the last time at Westshore Motorsports Park

A life preserver sits on the bridge of the Royal Canadian Navy’s ORCA class patrol vessel, Caribou. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Canada’s Pacific fleet on display at Victoria’s Inner Harbour