The letter on the loss of character of the Town of Sidney by Margaret J. Jestico is, in my humble opinion, right on the money, but lest she lay this at the feet of the current administration that would be an error.

Most, if not all, of this development work was approved by the prior administration and one wonders why?

Who had the most to win and who had the most to lose behind these developments is the question.

Alex Currie

North Saanich