Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Sidney pedalling a disruption to neighbourhood

I am a resident of Sidney who lives on Mills Road. I recently learned of the Town of Sidney’s Active Transportation Plan. Having now read the plan in its entirety, it proposes creating bike lanes on a number of streets, banning resident parking on those streets, creating cyclist-activated crossings on major thoroughfares and other measures to have “a safe and complete active transportation network that is connected and inviting.”

For whom? And why? are my immediate questions. The very unavailable survey (done online for a limited period of time) claims it had 231 responses, of which 64 responses state they cycle in Sidney (39 at least once a week). Yet, 136 respondents walk and 127 drive, according to that same survey.

So, we are going to banish parking and disrupt hundreds of Sidney residents for 8 km of new bikeways at an estimated cost of $3.5-4.5 million over the next 10 years…for 64 respondents! Cyclists will have their own lanes, but those who walk, or use walkers, mobility devices and strollers will share the already too narrow, congested and, in places deteriorating sidewalks. Drivers will face a lack of resident parking, traffic slowing measures, and the joys of avoiding uninsured and unlicensed cyclists riding through the town.

The many elderly residents of the two care homes and one retirement complex on Mills Road, their staff and visitors as well as all the residents and their visitors and service providers on these no-parking streets will undoubtedly become more “active” as they have to walk to and from their farther-away parked cars, day and night, if they can find a space on unlit side streets. And, the 45% of Sidney residents over 65 years of age will surely see the benefits of cycling “actively” around town rather than boringly walking or waiting in vain for their formerly frequent visitors who can no longer easily park nearby.

This is a solution in search of a problem. The Town of Sidney should, by all means, spend our tax dollars on sidewalks and intersection crossings and fix the congested and dangerous Beacon-Pat Bay Highway intersection. But expanding or creating new bike lanes in the town core, banning parking on several streets and disrupting so many residents’ lives so cyclists feel safer and unimpeded as they travel through Sidney is ill-conceived, unkind and unnecessary!

Robert C. Worthington

Sidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Put the brakes on plans for Mills Road bike lanes

Just Posted

Niki Ottosen holds her receipt after paying $25 for the City’s filing fees. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Activists rally at City Hall after case against the City of Victoria was dismissed

A tasting menu dish from the Ugly Duckling in Victoria. (Ugly Ducking/Instagram)
‘Whimsical’ new Victoria restaurant offers bold tasting menu inspired by Chinatown

(Courtesy BC SPCA)
Ask about rooster return policy when getting chicks for the yard: BC SPCA

Photos were posted on Twitter by an account that calls itself the Johnson Street Bridge (@JohnsonStBRDG), which is known for capturing moments of bad behaviour, including people blocking active transportation lanes. (Photos by @JohnsonStBRDG)
‘Seriously?’ Victoria-area homeowners block public street space with ‘no parking’ signs

Pop-up banner image