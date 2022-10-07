Letter: Signs, signs, everywhere a sign

The construction between Manzer and Connie Roads in Sooke continues to be a navigation exercise, requiring the utmost attention of drivers at all times. Between the construction, flaggers, and continuously changing obstacle course, we must be acutely aware that the safety of the workers is the top priority.

How idiotic it is, then, to allow election signs in that two-kilometre stretch. That is not the time we need a diversion from driving.

We are all suffering from sign overload right now. I want to see all election signs banned from the “cone zone” on Sooke Road.

Patricia Marsh

Sooke



