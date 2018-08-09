Portrait of Sir John A. Macdonald (U.S. Library of Congress)

LETTER: Sir John A. Macdonald’s role in residential schools

Canada’s first prime minister was progressive for his time

Re: Victoria to remove Sir John A. Macdonald statue from city hall

An open letter to Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and council:

Hearing of council’s action to remove the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, I was surprised that one would even exist in Victoria. The city should attribute its creation more to Sir James Douglas and the Lekwungen peoples, the Songhees and the Esquimalt Nations, as Douglas was the Chief Factor of the Hudson’s Bay Company when Fort Albert (later to be called Fort Victoria) was built back in 1843.

As a historian of Macdonald, I am fully aware of his role with First Nations, starting with the removal of Mississauga First Nations people from what is now the Fort York site and the forced movement of some of them to land just west of Kingston, something young Macdonald learned about while going to grammar school in the 1820s. That was his introduction to how society at the time felt that First Nations should be dealt with.

As he grew up and became a lawyer and then a politician in the Province of Canada and then the country itself, he was in a society that, unfortunately, did not pay the respect to First Nations that they should have. Hence, history has only recorded the more ‘promoted’ aspects of what has happened in our past as it has done with him and many others.

As for the residential school system and its development, that must be attributed to Edgar Dewdney moreso than Sir John. It seems that Sir John must take the heat for the residential schools phenomenon that was really the creation of Anglican, Methodist, and Roman Catholic institutions in Upper Canada (Ontario).

One has to wonder what actions are being taken regarding reconciliation that address the roles of the various churches that wanted to change the mindset of so many First Nations throughout the country, making them into ‘white men’.

There could even be a school of thought that would like to have the name ‘Victoria’ changed to ‘Camosun’, which would much further respect the role of the three First Nations in the area that is now encompassed by the city. But seeing that Sir John was the Prime Minister at the time, it always seems that the most senior person in governance must take responsibility for the decisions made by the legislative body of which that person is the ‘leader’.

Most people are benignly ignorant of Sir John’s complete legacy. That included considering extending the franchise to women and various ethnic groups that were minorities in what was quickly becoming a neo-European society, decades before the franchise was so extended, due to the myopic view of the male dominated society at the time.

I trust that council will remove the statue carefully, rather than like some instances in the southern U.S. states.

Graham Evan MacDonell, Scottish-Canadian Genealogical Research Services, Abbotsford

Previous story
Proportional representation would prevent false majorities
Next story
One solution brought forward for housing tent city residents

Just Posted

Removal of Macdonald statue prompts confusion over City process

Coun. Coleman: We have made people very angry in this process and that has not been helpful.

Multi-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway

Emergency crews are responding to a reported five-vehicle crash on the Pat… Continue reading

Baseball’s HarbourCats wind up WCL season with loss to Pickles

Victoria needed a win to make the league playoffs, now looks ahead to 2019

Tide, winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait

Susan Simmons and her team need to wait for the perfect day for such a long swim

Photo gallery: International Cat Day prompts reader photos

Oak Bay News readers share their furry friends

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

ICBC moves to tighten driver discount rules

Still in red $1.3 billion, next year’s rate increase not yet known

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Most Read