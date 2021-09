Why are the places that are providing COVID-19 testing charging so much? Why are they allowed to capitalize and gauge the community on this terrible pandemic?

Shouldn’t businesses be trying to help the community get back to some sort of normalcy?

So if we are wanting to visit loved ones after more than a year and a half, we not only have to pay higher prices to fly but also pay an exorbitant price before travel and then upon return.

It’s so frustrating and disheartening.

Angela Nicolle

Sidney