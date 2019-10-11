LETTER: So far, all parties fail to address real Canadian problems this election campaign

With just under two weeks to go, perhaps this election will surprise us yet, but on present form election 2019 will conclude as the most pandering and multi-partisan misdirection – since the last one. As candidates continue their enthusiastic hunt for the elusive species, the undecided voter, I don’t think this is contestable.

The platforms parties have put on display range from unenterprising (camping passes, anyone?) of the Conservatives and Liberals to the spend-happy-handouts of the NDP and Greens. With a growing consensus that the latter, be discounted as the fantasies of the unelectable, and the former scarcely taken seriously – with records of broken promises from both parties. As parties redirect questions of “what will you do in power” to fear-mongering what their opponents will do – Canadians are left a choice that continues to grow unclear.

The most recent Leaders Debate (English) – “debate” being used loosely – was a clear indicator that the parties seem unable to tell the truth even about their most recent past.

The Liberals have gravely failed to make any case for their re-election, while the Conservatives have made no case as to why they should replace them. With all parties failing to touch on real concerns for Canadians – economic stability, foreign affairs (China, Trump, Brexit, India – where will Canada be in the next four years?), opioid crisis, population aging, money laundering, affordability and the list goes on. Real problems that require significant changes in economic policy (slash marginal tax rates), health care (tackling the mental health issues, stopping China’s fentanyl from entering the country, aging population etc.) and opening industries to competition (cell phone providers, airlines etc.). Not a single word on how a party plans to make these changes – if they even would.

With each party running on “why you shouldn’t choose the others” campaign it is easy to see why Canadians are find themselves undecided. Driving through communities you can see the lack of campaign signs – we are simply not engaged or not wanting to affiliate ourselves with any-one party. Our growing disinterest with politics has only allowed for this complete miserable, dishonest, pandering and multi-partisan misdirection.

Darren Francis

Victoria

