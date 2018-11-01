LETTER: Solve Malahat woes with a tunnel

In response to taking the Island highway around by Saltspring Island, I would suggest that we drive a tunnel from the top of Tunnel Hill for the two southbound lanes to come out by the entrance to Goldstream campground.

The grade would be less than half of the existing grade,

Its construction would interfere little with existing traffic.

It would not damage the existing beautiful landscape.

It would avoid the area where most of the serious accidents frequently occur.

It would avoid having to doable the capacity of the Pat Bay Highway and two expensive bridges.

It would be a shorter route and is the last part of the Island Highway that needs to be completed,

It would cost a great deal less.

Ramsay Murray

Saanich