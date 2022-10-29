LETTER: Some issues for Victoria’s new council to take on

Congratulations to the new mayor and councillors on their recent election to office. I would like to suggest a couple of things you could do fairly easily to improve the quality of life for residents of this beautiful city. These are easy fixes compared to the big problems you face like the lack of affordable housing and homeless issues.

Please pass a bylaw to ban the archaic burning of wood in fireplaces, which is a severe air quality and health risk, especially for those of us with lung problems.

Please facilitate easier access for all residents to a full range of recycling options, including the collection of glass containers from apartment buildings.

Thank you in anticipation for your attention to these matters.

Mary Phillips

Victoria