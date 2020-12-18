LETTER: Some masks poorly made

It is wonderful to see so many Sooke residents wearing masks. However, I am deeply concerned some of these masks are poorly made and may give the wearer a false sense of security.

I began making three-layer masks in February and first donated them to the Sooke Food Bank and now to the thrift store as an ongoing project. Sifu Moonfist and I sincerely appreciate the support and love given so freely to us, and it is a pleasure to give back.

After doing a lot of research, I am recommending three-layer masks consisting of:

Layer 1 – an outer layer made of polyester or 100 per cent cotton. Polyester repels moisture but not cotton.

Layer 2 – a middle layer of non-woven fusible interfacing, which is fused onto the inner layer

Layer 3 – an inner layer made of 100 per cent cotton, which absorbs moisture

A mask made with a polyester outer layer feels warmer to wear than a mask made with cotton. Therefore a mask made of cotton, interfacing, and cotton is more comfortable, especially for longer periods (ie, the bus ride from Sooke to Victoria).

If you have a mask, hold it up to the light. If you can see the light through the mask, so can the virus. The size of the gaps between the warp and the weft is often a hundred times greater than the virus’s size. Such masks are about as useful as a screen door on a submarine!

Please encourage everyone to assess their masks to ensure they are non-permeable.

Stay safe, everyone!

Maggie Jackson-Hughes

Sooke

