LETTER: Spot the danger before you play

Accidents can happen in a split second. As the weather warms up and kids spend more time outside, I encourage parents, teachers and community group leaders to help pass on The War Amps PLAYSAFE message.

I grew up in The War Amps Child Amputee Program (CHAMP) and have met kids who have lost limbs in accidents. As a leg amputee, I also know what it is like to live without a limb.

Members of CHAMP are warning kids to spot the danger before they play in a new video, PLAYSAFE: Don’t Let It Happen to You.

They share their stories about how they lost their limbs in accidents and stress the importance of staying away from “mean machines” like lawnmowers, boats, cars and farm equipment.

Please take some time to view or download the video free-of-charge online at waramps.ca/playsafe.

Jennah Stavroff

War Amps Regional Representative

Previous story
LETTER: Cyclists need more from BC Transit

Just Posted

Witnesses sought after random assault in Victoria leaves two women in their 60s with serious injuries

Investigation reveals man named ‘Royce’ sang duet with suspect at Paparazzi nightclub night of assault

Man arrested for arson after Saanich house fire

Police investigations lead to arrest of 24-year-old Saanich man associated with residence

Counter protests crop up in response to tonight’s anti-SOGI event in Oak Bay

Oak Bay mayor, SD61 trustee and LGBTQ+ groups host events around community

Juan de Fuca Marine Trail closure leaves Port Renfrew in the cold

Lack of communication and planning panned by businesses, politicians

Victoria Youth head to B.C. Legislature for climate strike

Thousands of students are anticipated for the Friday morning protest

VIDEO: Victoria’s weekly speakeasy offers prohibition-era fun

Victoria Event Centre’s speakeasy nights ‘the bee’s knees’ for 1920s’ lovers

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

Most Read