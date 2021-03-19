LETTER: Spring break brings much-needed rest from unique school year

The weather is warming up slowly and the daffodils are out. It’s time for spring break.

On behalf of the SD62 Board of Education, we want to reach out and wish everyone a restful much-needed break from school during, what can only be described as, a unique school year.

This time last year, we were learning the scope of the pandemic and entering a time of unknown. Would stores remain open? How do I keep myself and family safe? Would we be returning to school and work after spring break? All the concerns valid and growing. A year later, we are here diligently keeping healthy, our actions proving to help keep others safe.

Not only are we fortunate to be in Canada, B.C., and Vancouver Island, but in a place where our schools remained open for most of the time. We have you to thank for that. Reviewing the daily health check each day before sending your child(ren) to school has not only helped to keep other students in class, but our nearly 2,000 staff healthy as well. It’s hard to describe how thankful we are to have parents and guardians like you in the Sooke School District.

We also want to thank the diligence of our staff. From our custodians, to teaching staff, to bus drivers, to payroll and finance department and everywhere in between, this has truly been a group effort. Whether within SD62 or outside of it, our communities have come together to support one another, and we thank them for that. Putting the safety of students and staff at the forefront has not only created a unity in our communities, but also helped to instill confidence within our school systems.

As we look forward, we can nearly see the finish line of this school year. Optimism is in the air and we’re excited to what the spring and summer months will bring. From each of your seven trustees, have a restful, safe and most importantly, fun spring break. We look forward to welcoming you back on March 29 to begin our conclusion of this unusual school year.

Ravi Parmar, board chairperson

