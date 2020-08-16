LETTER: Squirrels driving gardener nuts

This year I decided to do my potted patio garden with more perennials to save money, because these plants will return every year. That was my goal.

Unfortunately, people think they have to feed these rodents called squirrels peanuts in the shell. I believe that is a bit inconsiderate. I watch them and attempt to chase them away when they are pawing out my pots to hide their treasure. At the same time, they hit the stems of my supposed-to-be-blooming beautiful carnations and destroy them.

I did not want to clip them until they were dead heads. To be extremely firm they were meant to be outside flowers. I have attempted to keep them away with ground-up chili flakes and stalks of prickly rose branches. This may sound cruel, but I do not want to waste my money. I have found the peanuts on the ground and put them in the compost bin as a process of elimination. Less nuts to deal with. My step-father used to slick down the pole of the bird feeder and watch the squirrels slide down. A local garden centre supports my story and I know they would support his actions as well.

The whole business makes me furious, because what is meant to be blooming beautiful is ruined by some deviant that thinks they are helping the squirrel live. Believe me, these creatures have a lot of other things to nurture themselves with. Save your money and buy a jar of peanut butter or a jar of nuts for yourself. The four species in B.C. feed on: seeds, other nuts, acorns, tree buds, berries, leaves and twigs. I ask that you stop doing this and leave gardeners like myself alone and let them find their own food.

Thanks for hearing from me. I bet I am not alone with my statement: The squirrels and their peanuts in the shell have to go.

Wendy Lynn

Sidney