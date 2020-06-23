LETTER: Stand up for the voiceless in Cameroon

If Black lives matter, why is it that we hear so little about the modern-day massacre of English-speaking Cameroonians?

In spite of photographic evidence that shows the burning of villages, and in spite of the fact that back in June 2019, UNICEF claimed that 1.3 million people in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon needed humanitarian aid, it seems that the world has turned a deaf ear. The Norwegian Refugee Council announced recently that “Cameroon’s conflict with English-speaking separatists has been rated as the most-neglected crises in the world, for the second year running.”

Black lives *everywhere* matter. I would encourage every facet of the media to educate us on the issue of Cameroon, and for every one of us to ‘ask not what your country can do for you,’ ask what your country might be able to do for the voiceless in Cameroon.

Connie Lebeau

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Class of 2020 faces many challenges

Just Posted

Overdose deaths take time to report due to contributing factors, says Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to petition calling for overdose deaths to be announced

CRD warns of wastewater discharge at Macaulay Point pump station

Warning asks people to avoid entering the water in the affected areas

Tuxedos, confetti and bullhorns, Oak Bay High delivers sports awards

Busload of teachers surprise award-winning students

Pandemic hurt almost eight out of 10 Sidney businesses, says survey

Businesses fear second potential wave, according to respondents

Man, woman arrested for Victoria robbery with handgun

The pair has already appeared in court

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.… Continue reading

Six northwestern Vancouver Island rivers undergoing fish habitat restoration

Coastal Restoration Fund project addresses river bank instability between Tahsis and Zeballos

B.C. forests watchdog calls for further protection of fish-bearing streams

Recommended legislation targets “chronic problem” of logging road sediment in fish habitat

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Most Read