Bill C-69 is vital to the environmental well-being of our province.

READ ALSO: As the House rises, which bills made it through — and which ones didn’t

We must protect our natural resources and ensure our grandchildren, pets and wild animals (marine and land) get to enjoy them as we do now. Big oil and gas companies are threatening to have this bill be nixed. They don’t care but we must.

READ ALSO: Pipeline protesters kick off march in Centennial Square

This bill needs to be supported if we love our clean air and clean water. And if we love watching whales frolicking through our coastal waters.

READ ALSO: New regulations increase boating distance from killer whales

Diane Curtis

Victoria