LETTER: Supportive housing carries a cost

I read with great interest the article on supportive housing for seniors, people with disabilities, people who are employed but aren’t housed, or people who are working through mental health concerns and/or substance abuse, planned for Central Saanich.

I am an 82-year-old senior myself and not used to the astronomical figures mentioned in the article. If I add the $13.5 million cost of the land to the $6 million provided by the Capital Region District, I come to a total of $19.5 million. Is my math correct in that dividing the $19.5 million into 39 supportive housing units adds up to exactly $500,000 for each unit?

Hans Voermann

Sidney

