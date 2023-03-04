Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Survey shows dogs in parks supported by Saanich residents

Saanich Parks has spent a lot of taxpayer money, time and effort engaging in public consultation via surveys, town meetings, etc., trying to develop an updated strategy regarding dogs and parks.

The “statistically valid/representative survey” of community members was conducted to “gather input about existing park use, community priorities, and the challenges and benefits of shared use of parks by people and pets in Saanich.”

The survey results are very favourable towards dogs in Saanich parks, despite some questions being worded in a way that encourages negative responses.

Page 11 of the survey summary reveals that positive feelings about dogs greatly outweigh negative ones among respondents:

86% of respondents agree that “Dogs are a welcome part of the community.”

83% agree with the statement that “I have mostly positive experiences with dogs in … Saanich.”

79% agree that they “have mostly positive experience with dog owners in … Saanich.”

78% agree that they are “comfortable with dogs being present when enjoying open spaces in the community.”

So, we have a valid survey in which responses are mostly dog-positive. Why then is Saanich’s public narrative about the survey results so anti-dog?

Instead of citing the majority of positive responses, the emphasis is frequently placed on the negative ones, creating a false impression of widespread problems with dogs in Saanich parks, when the opposite is true, according to the survey.

Clearly, there are environmental and other concerns that need to be addressed. What I don’t agree with is the likelihood that Saanich will go way beyond that and make major changes to our parks, including implementing serious restrictions on off-leash dogs, or even outright banning them.

Lots of money, lots of time, lots of effort to accommodate the very small percentage of Saanich residents who have issues with dogs. Should the proverbial squeaky wheel continue to trump the facts on the ground?

Corinne Dulberg

Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Curtailing mosquitoes at Island View Beach

Just Posted

The B.C. government brought in new regulations at the start of 2023 that expanded the list of items that can be recycled through blue bin and depot programs. Some are calling for more to be done in quelling the amount of single-use items making it to market. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Groups want plastic waste reduced at the source as B.C. expands recycling list

Priscila Kumar and Teale Phelps Bondaroff distribute I Remember to a free little library. (Samantha Duerksen)
Teen author distributes book on Victoria-based choir empowering those with dementia

Gunning and Cormier (Photo by Jonathan Beadle)
The strongest form of magic coming to Victoria

Tent camp in Beacon Hill Park in Victoria. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)
Advocate for unhoused sued Victoria, saying city ‘wrongly confiscated’ donations

Pop-up banner image