Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Takaya sculpture puts selection process in question

Having viewed Oak Bay’s webpage devoted to the Takaya Reflections project, and having watched their video of the effort to honour the tragic story of Takaya, I agree that much of the impetus around the idea for this commission is lovely, and the art piece seems decently considered.

I do wonder, however, what a proper public competition, rather than private commission tied to a donation, might yield of greater public value. Certainly, council understands already that providing a public location and council endorsement of a piece is a highly valuable commission for any artist, particularly a commission of this scale to memorialize Takaya, who has captured nationwide and even global interest.

There are times when the context requires that our actions be informed by larger circles than our local one, and in my view, this site and commission fall into that category. It is, however, clear that council disagrees with my assessment since the video features the mayor and arts laureate advocating for this particular piece. In awarding such a valuable commission through a non-competitive process, council opens itself up to accusations of cronyism.

As the website makes clear, however, they have already decided on a pre-selected process, so they must have very compelling reasons for preferring a non-public process. I hope they will explain these at the next council meeting. While I appreciate the budgetary considerations, the question seems to come down to either a public process or a sculpture. I do have to wonder whether if this endeavor is worth doing, is it not worth doing in the most upfront way possible, one that will ensure any money spent gets a return of the highest public value? One also never knows where supporting donations may come from if the process were a more public one.

I also wonder what, in the fullness of council’s plan, they intend to do in addition to clearing invasives from that area in order to benefit the ecosystem of the park. No matter our endeavor, we should strive to ensure all our cultural investments seek to give more back than they take from the environment. For example, what will council do to ensure that the additional foot traffic – as people are encouraged to interact, look, climb and yell through the sculpture – is highly regulated so as not to harm the sensitive ecology? Will there be an elevated trail to keep people off the meadow? How will council ensure that the rare plants are monitored and are not being trampled? What kinds of ongoing maintenance and restoration is council agreeing to budget for, as the sculpture impacts the area over time (rather than just for the ongoing maintenance of the art piece itself)? I look forward to hearing council’s answers to these concerns.

Kristina Leach

Oak Bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Pandemic fight a global effort

Just Posted

Sam Liu, an assistant professor of kinesiology at UVic, has found extroverts, particularly people who are very active and social, are experiencing higher levels of distress throughout the pandemic. (Provided by UVic Photo Services)
University of Victoria study finds extroverts experiencing higher stress levels during pandemic

Degree of extroversion influences individual perception of stress during the pandemic

The 1946 building in Sooke known as the Tin Grotto, located at 2076 Otter Point Rd, is set to be demolished. Council awarded the demolition contract to Maple Ridge-based T&T Demolition. (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke approves demolition for dilapidated downtown building

‘Tin Grotto’ to be reduced to rubble in weeks

Police continue to investigate a break-and-enter in this Sidney jewelry store in the 2500-block of Beacon Avenue. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Thieves hit Sidney jewelry store

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says incident is not part of a larger trend

This house in the 600-block of Linden Avenue in Fairfield has a Día de Muertos theme for 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Haunted Oak Bay

Residents spookify houses

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91, said plans for a new building will ensure long-term sustainability. (Black Press Media file photo)
Plans for new Legion in Langford include low-cost housing for seniors

Project could be before council in early 2021

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

A racoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Racoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

The duffel bags were found to contain 84 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $1.2 million and 198 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at approximately $960,000. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
2 men accused of fleeing border agents near U.S.-B.C. border with $2M in drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine seized by U.S. law enforcement in remote Idaho area near Canadian border

Pixabay photo
‘Horrific’ abuse of volunteers, staff by parents must stop: Chilliwack soccer club

Parents have become abusive after being told COVID-19 rules, email says

FILE – The Queen of Alberni ferry leaves the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal in Delta bound for Vancouver Island, Sunday, July 29, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam) CANADA
Mechanical failure leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded on BC Ferries ship for hours

A tug arrived after dark to safely nudge the vessel into a berth so travellers could finally disembark

Ridge Meadows RCMP (Black Press)
Maple Ridge X-ray tech convicted of sexual assault dating back 30 years

Allen James Brooks is expected to be sentenced in January 2021

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson leaves the stage after announcing he is stepping down as party leader, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, October 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Too rural, not enough diversity, soul searching needed, say BC Liberals

Elections BC says there are about 600,000 mail-in and absentee ballots across the province still to count

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to provide an update on the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Canada has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing 10,000 novel coronavirus deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Alberta COVID deaths pushes Canada past milestone of 10,000 deaths

Canada crossed the threshold of 5,000 deaths on May 12, a little over two months after the first was reported

An elderly woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past an advertisement for a television series in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. has been under a COVID-19 state of emergency for more than half the year

Province has been under a state of emergency for 32 weeks – and counting

Most Read