LETTER: Take precautions against COVID-19

Reader says think about other people who could contract virus

Grandparents, cancer survivors, asthmatics, the immunocompromised, your favorite YouTuber. These are some of the people dying every day from COVID-19.

You may not be one of these people. You may not necessarily die from contracting this disease, but everyone knows at least one person who is at risk.

Think about that person when you feel bored or want to hit the mall with some friends. Think about what would happen to them if you contracted the virus and passed it to them.

There are people who still think this virus is not as bad as its made out to be. This is not accurate! Stay home and find things to do. It’s alright to go for a walk in your neighborhood but keep a safe distance from others.

This does not mean that you can go meet up with friends and have a nice walk and hang out together. This is just a good way to get exercise and keep your mental health in a good state.

If you are feeling sick or showing any flu-like symptoms, do not leave your house. You can take some time for yourself and get better.

I feel lucky to have support at home. My parents work from home, and I have three sisters to talk to and do things with.

I realize other people may not have these support systems in place, but help is out there.

The pandemic will not end until we work together to keep it under control. Stay home. Stay cautious. Stay safe.

Mindalynn Frelick

Sooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

Just Posted

Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals

Health officials at virtual town hall ask residents to ‘hold the line’

Victoria police dog captures wanted man

Man fled police in James Bay neighbourhood

Recent incident a good reminder of virtual kidnapping scams taking place in Victoria

Victoria police urge residents to be aware and report any incidents

B.C. air ambulance flying Nanaimo to Victoria targeted by laser: Transport Canada

The 1995 Sikorsky helicopter was on its final approach when the pilot observed the green laser

West Shore RCMP recovers stolen bike after stopping man for riding without helmet

Two stolen bikes recovered in the past week

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Transportation Safety Board investigating hard landing at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

Ontario may be experiencing the peak of community transmission but several provinces are already ahead of the game

Most Read